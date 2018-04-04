Global Disposable Gloves Market Expected to Reach $10,061.0 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,Disposable gloves Market by Type, Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,"the global disposable gloves market was valued at $6,146.2 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $10,061.0 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the medical segment accounted for about three-fifths share of the global market.

Disposable gloves form an essential part of maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of patients and caregiver, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing laboratory experiments to ensure safety of the personnel. The usage of gloves minimizes the possibility of infection due to blood flow, pathogens, and other external factors. The adoption of disposable gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications across the world. The advent of newer manufacturing technologies, increased awareness regarding the benefits of disposable gloves, and improved healthcare practices are expected to catalyze the market growth.

The market for disposable gloves is primarily driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene. In addition, the growing number of end users, such as healthcare, pharma, and food industries, is expected to supplement the market growth. However, toxic reaction from certain gloves as well as competition pricing offered by local manufacturers could hamper the market growth. However, the impact of this limitation is anticipated to diminish in future due to ongoing improvements in production of disposable gloves. Moreover, advancements in technology related to the development of novel disposable gloves are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in near future.

In terms of revenue generation, powdered disposable gloves accounted for major share of the global disposable gloves market in 2016, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Natural rubber gloves are the most popular and conventional glove solution and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%. Non-powdered disposable gloves segment is expected to continue its dominant revenue share in the global market, due to benefits such as lower risk of side effects. Non-powdered gloves are anticipated to experience higher adoption rate, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

In 2016, medical gloves accounted for highest revenue share and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The use of medical gloves for examination activities are expected to drive the market for medical applications whereas usage of non-medical gloves in food service industry and cleanroom activities is projected to drive the market of non-medical applications.

Key Findings of the Disposable Gloves Market:

The polyethylene segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period both in terms of value and volume.

In terms of value, the non-powder form of gloves is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. dominated the North American disposable gloves market in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2023.

The food service application by volume accounted for about two-fifths share of the global market as is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia-Pacific disposable gloves market with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2017-2023, in terms of value and 8.5% in terms of volume respectively.

North America dominates the disposable gloves market. The market growth in North American region is primarily a reflection of new product innovations resulting from technological advancements. Introduction of advanced products such as puncture-resistant gloves, temperature-resistant gloves, and others has also fueled the growth of this market. Europe and Asia-Pacific together accounted for around half of the market in 2015.The companies mostly adopted product launch, acquisition, and expansion as their key strategies to keep pace with the changing demands of consumers and strengthen their market position. The key players operating in the global disposable gloves market are Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Ansell Limited. Other players operating in the value chain are Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Microflex Corporation, Mlnlycke Health Care and YTY Industry Holdings Berhad.

