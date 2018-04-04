Companies That Stand to Benefit From Record Growth in CBD Market

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Microcapspeculators.com News Commentary

Cannabinoid (CBD) hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound cannabinoid. Cannabinoid is a non-psychoactive substance found in cannabis plant along with 85 other substances. It provides relaxation without intoxicating effects when compared to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD hemp oil is prepared using low concentrations of THC hemp as compared to medical marijuana which is prepared from plants with much higher concentrations of THC. Cannabinoid hemp oil is extracted using a special extraction process designed for high yielding concentration of cannabinoid hemp oil, containing nutritious material such as terpenes, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, and others. Mentioned in today's commentary include: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTCD) (OTC:TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN).

Evidence has also shown that cannabinoid hemp oil helps reduce pain, insomnia, mood swings, and anxiety levels in individuals with addiction. It helps individuals to quit smoking, by reducing craving for nicotine. Studies have also shown that CBD hemp oil helps in reducing drug withdrawal symptoms among individuals who are addicted to the use of opioids. Increasing research on the effects of cannabinoid hemp oil is anticipated to pave the way for treatment of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, neurodegeneration, schizophrenia, and others. According to reports published by the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, cannabinoid helps in blocking cancer cells from spreading across the body and may help in cancer treatment. Due to the lack of FDA regulation for cannabinoid products, individuals should seek advice from a medical professional before using.



Surge in demand due to anti-inflammatory properties, higher adoption rate of CBD oil in drug withdrawal, rise in awareness about the health benefits of cannabinoid hemp oil, advancements in cultivation process, and increase in influence of online retailing are anticipated to drive the global CBD Hemp Oil Market during the forecast period.



Some public companies purveying CBD products include: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTCD), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN).

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $10.51M, current share price: $.275

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF), a brand development company pioneering the projected billion dollar nighttime nutrition category, and developing unique products in the marijuana/cannabis/cbd related snack space, today announced that Global Investigative Services (GIS) has been retained by the Company in response to recent suspicious trading activities related to Company common stock.

In recent sessions, Company management has identified a pattern of trading that raises strong suspicion that one or more market makers is possibly engaging in "naked shorting" and illegal market manipulation. Typically, an individual or entity involved in naked shorting will profit by illegally driving down a company's stock price while enticing unsophisticated investors to sell their shares so they may further increase their own profit. This type of market manipulation is done at the expense of both the shareholder base and the Company, which is why it is illegal.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.11 B, current share price: $110.49

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, today announced receipt of Notices of Allowance for five new Epidiolexpatent applications that will be listed in the Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (commonly known as the Orange Book) if the NDA for Epidiolex is approved. Once issued, these patents are set to expire in 2035. One or more patents may be eligible for additional patent term through patent term adjustment and/or regulatory exclusivities.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $461.02M, current share price: $6.25

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, today announced the appointment of Trudy Vanhove as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Given her extensive experience in clinical development and medical affairs, Dr. Vanhove will also serve on the Board's R&D committee.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTCD)

Market Cap: $259.38M, current share price: $.27

Terra Tech Corp., a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, recently announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Derek Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, commented on the achievements from the year, "The rapid growth of the legal cannabis market, coupled with our aggressive expansion strategy, has led to Terra Tech's emergence as a pre-eminent retail and wholesale cannabis company in the United States. Our strategy to establish our Blüm' and IVXX' brands as premium cannabis experiences in targeted states set the foundation for the Company to quickly expand into the adult use market when Nevada welcomed legalization in July, 2017, followed by California in January, 2018. These regulatory milestones significantly expanded our addressable market and transformed the Company's potential growth path.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $81.14M, current share price: $2.29

CANN, the comprehensive national resource to the regulated cannabis industry, recently announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. "Along with growth through acquisitions, we are also focused on organic growth and driving each segment to profitability," said Joe Hodas, Chief Operating Officer of General Cannabis. "I have spent extensive time with each of our segment leaders, diving into staffing models, revenue projections and challenges. With initial analyses in hand and the existing General Cannabis infrastructure, I believe we can capitalize on new lines of business, cross-sale opportunities between segments, and operating efficiencies. I am eager to work with the great team in place here at General Cannabis to drive strong top line and bottom line results."

Content Provided By: Microcap Speculators

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: +1-702-720-6310

Website: http://microcapspeculators.com/



For Full Legal Disclaimer Click Here.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS.FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.



MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns, Microcapspeculators.com may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(954)345-0611

