The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 6 April 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,251,093 shares ( DKK 61,251,093) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 30,149 shares (DKK 30,149) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,281,242 shares (DKK 61,281,242) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 925 shares at DKK 80.55 · 150 shares at DKK 220.40 · 2,526 shares at DKK 225.90 · 625 shares at DKK 231.50 · 1,000 shares at DKK 234 · 3,500 shares at DKK 246 · 7,840 shares at DKK 254 · 5,000 shares at DKK 272 · 5,450 shares at DKK 337.40 · 500 shares at DKK 466.20 · 1,875 shares at DKK 636.50 · 500 shares at DKK 815.50 · 125 shares at DKK 939.50 · 133 shares at DKK 1,145 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672109