

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee announced Wednesday that Facebook, Inc. (FB) co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the panel next week.



Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Ranking Member Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said Zuckerberg will testify about Facebook's use and protection of user data on Wednesday, April 11th, at 10 am ET.



Zuckerberg's appearance before the committee comes following reports that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on up to 50 million Facebook users.



'This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online,' Walden and Pallone said in a joint statement.



They added, 'We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th.'



The Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee have also called on Zuckerberg to testify about Facebook's privacy practices.



Last week, Facebook sources told CNNMoney that Zuckerberg had come to terms with the fact that he would have to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks.



Zuckerberg previously expressed a willingness to testify but questioned whether he would be the right person to answer lawmakers' questions.



(Photo: TechCrunch)



