

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. factory orders for February and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for March are due at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen and the euro, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it recovered from an early low.



The greenback was worth 106.28 against the yen, 0.9594 against the franc, 1.2292 against the euro and 1.4075 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX