Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2018 Interim Report on April 25, 2018

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 4.4.2017 AT 17:15

Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2018 Interim Report on April 25, 2018

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q1 2018 Interim Report on Wednesday April 25, 2018 approximately at 8:00 Finnish time (CET +1). The interim report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com)after publishing, and the results presentation approx. at 9:30 Finnish time.

Teleconference

A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on Wednesday April 25 at 15:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/h7p7wnic (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/h7p7wnic)

If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

From Finland: 09 7479 0404

Outside of Finland: +44 330 336 9411

Confirmation code for the call is 5508102.

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors).

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Group Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 686 7863

Arto Gröndahl, Specialist, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7107



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 76 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,400 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2017 our net sales totaled EUR 3.0 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com).





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

