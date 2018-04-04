London's FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 7,008.64 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, as the tit-for-tat trade spat between the US and China intensified. Morrisons was the standout gainer as the latest data from Kantar Worldpanel showed it continued to outperform rival 'big four' supermarkets in the 12 weeks to 25 March, with sales growth of 2.4%. The supermarket retailer was also boosted by an upgrade to 'outperform' at Macquarie. Fresnillo was also in the black as RBC Capital Markets upped the stock to ...

