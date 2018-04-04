South Africa's utility-scale solar industry is finally back on track following the signing of 27 renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs).After a farcical amount of toing and froing, the 27 outstanding renewable PPAs under the country's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) have today been signed. Overall, the PPAs represent 2.3 GW of generation capacity, which is expected to be added to the grid over the next five years, 58,000 new jobs, and an investment of R56 billion (around US$4.7 billion), said South African Energy Minister, Jeff Radebe. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...