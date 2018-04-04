

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report assessing the state of press freedom in the United States says that the most dangerous place for a journalist in the country last year was at a protest.



The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press released Tuesday a report after surveying the 2017 data from the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker.



It notes 45 incidents of physical attacks on journalists in 2017, out of which two were notably committed by elected officials.



Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte 'body slammed' a reporter who tried to interview him but was nevertheless elected the next day, and an Alaska state senator slapped a reporter in the state capitol building. The tracker also identified instances where journalists were stopped while crossing U.S. borders, denied access to public meetings and information, subpoenaed to testify in court, and subjected to unprecedented verbal attacks from public officials, often at the highest levels of government.



Of the 122 incidents threatening press freedom that the tracker logged last year, nearly half occurred at protests, where journalists faced physical attacks from police and demonstrators, were arrested by law enforcement, and had their equipment seized.



According to the report, law enforcement officials arrested journalists 34 times, with more than three-quarters of those arrests taking place at protests, where police used a controversial crowd-control technique known as 'kettling.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX