

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc's (HSBA.L, HSBC) Chief Executive Officer John Flint and Chairman Mark Tucker are considering shrinking the bank's global imprint even further as part of a plan set to be revealed over coming months, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Flint, who took over in February, is reviewing as many as a quarter of the 67 countries the bank operates in, and is mulling an exit or sale from smaller consumer operations such as Bermuda, Malta and Uruguay, the reports said.



The CEO is also looking at expanding the asset management unit, potentially merging it with a rival, they said. Discussions about HSBC's strategy are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, the report said.



While the countries under review may be profitable, the duo want to sharpen the focus on the trade corridor that runs from Asia, through the Middle East and Europe, to North and Central America, the report said.



As part of the review, Flint is assessing options for the wealth and asset management unit including the possibility of creating an independent unit. It has historically been combined with retail banking because of the overlap of rich clients between the two.



