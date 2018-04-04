Net Insight AB: Net Insight announces Sye Streaming Service

A cloud-based, True Live OTT, ultra-low latency streaming service





Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in live streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, introduces Sye Streaming Service, a global live streaming service that includes ultra-low latency streaming as well as synchronization of video, audio and metadata across streams and audiences.

Sye Streaming Service is made for live sports, breaking news, live events, live betting, and live auctions. With support for synchronization across all streams and devices, it is also ideally suited for enhanced second screen experiences, such as multi camera sporting events, or interactive live quiz or game shows.

"We are extremely pleased to offer our customers an affordable, easy to use, streaming service that is architected for live. Sye Streaming Service guarantees a broadcast-like viewing experience for viewers on OTT platforms," says Gustav Grundström, VP Live OTT at Net Insight. "Launching a streaming service brings us closer to our customers, giving them the benefits of Sye as well as our live streaming expertise. We want to bring true live OTT to everyone and make it as easy as possible to get up and running."

Sye Streaming Service is deployed on top of Microsoft Azure, an open and flexible cloud platform that is highly scalable, redundant and secure. Microsoft Azure has more global regions than any other cloud provider - offering the scale needed to bring Sye Streaming Service to audiences around the world. Upon release, the service will be available in North America, Canada and Western Europe.

Sye Streaming Service will be demonstrated at the NAB tradeshow, April 8-12th in Las Vegas, Net Insight booth SU3821. To sign up or learn more visit www.syestreaming.com (http://www.syestreaming.com) com

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Grundström, VP Live OTT, Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, gustav.grundstrom@netinsight.net (mailto:gustav.grundstrom@netinsight.net)

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

