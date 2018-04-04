Edison Issues Update on Quantum Genomics (ALQGC)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Quantum Genomics (OTCQX: QNNTF; LSE: 0D1J; ALQGC) recently announced its 2017 results and updated the status of its NEW-HOPE study in 250 hypertensive overweight patients across 25 major hospitals in the US. According to the company, the study's recruitment has been very rapid and exceeded initial projections. Final data are expected in H119. In the near term, the company is expected to announce a three-year strategic plan on 19 April.

We have adjusted our valuation of Quantum Genomics to €201m or €18.31 per share, from €195m or €17.79 per share. The valuation increase is due to advancing our NPVs, which was partially offset by a lower cash balance. In March, the company announced an equity line of credit with Kepler Cheuvreux, which could raise €24m over three years in four tranches. The initial tranche of €6m does not require shareholder approval, but the final three will be subject to a vote at the next meeting of shareholders later this year.

