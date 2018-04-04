

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The woman who allegedly shot at least three people before fatally shooting herself at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon held an apparent grudge against the video-sharing site.



The 39-year-old woman, identified as Nasim Aghdam, died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, according to police. Aghdam, a San Diego resident, carried out the attack using a handgun.



According to Aghdam's family and her own social media posts, she was angered by YouTube's handling of her online videos. Aghdam's father, Ismail Aghdam, said his daughter was 'angry' with YouTube as she strongly felt it was censoring her videos and had also stopped paying her for the content.



Aghdam, an animal lover and vegan activist, posted videos in English and Farsi, the official language of Iran. She was very prolific on You Tube.



In a video posted on YouTube in late January, Aghdam alleged that the video-sharing site 'discriminated and filtered' her content.



In an Instagram post later in March, Aghdam alleged that all her videos hardly got views as they were filtered by YouTube.



'This is the peaceful tactic used on the internet to censor and suppress people who speak the truth and are not good for the financial, political . gains of the system and big businesses,' Aghdam said.



Aghdam's father told the Bay Area News Group, publisher of the Mercury News, that his family emigrated from Iran in 1996 and his daughter had shown no previous signs of being inclined to violence.



While living in San Diego, Aghdam established an animal-rights charity called Peace Thunder and also spent time training to be a pilot, according to public records.



