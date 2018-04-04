

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Jet Airways announced a new order for 75 737 MAX airplanes as India's premier international airline looks to the new and improved 737 jet to power its future growth.



The 737 MAX is a family of airplanes that offer about 130 to 230 seats with the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles. These jets incorporate the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



