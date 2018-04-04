Winners to be announced on 17th May in Chicago

With entries from NGOs to airlines, educational institutions to global corporate programmes, the International SOS Foundation 2018 Duty of Care Awards shortlist is revealed today. This year's theme for the awards is Empowering Sustainability Resilience and attracted over 35% more entries than last year, from 42 countries and 59 sectors. The awards honour best practices in mitigating travel, health and security risks for workers crossing borders or posted in challenging or fragile locations.

Laurent Fourier, Director of the International SOS Foundation, comments, "We are greatly encouraged in our endeavours to further the Duty of Care agenda. We have seen a significant increase in interest and entries in our third year running these prestigious awards. This reflects a growing global drive to improve practices across sectors. 'Sustainability' is one of the three new categories year, and it has been one of the most popular. Year on year, organisations are raising the bar in Duty of Care initiatives. Whether protecting a global workforce of business travellers or workers offshore or in remote locations, our panel of judges1 have been very impressed with the high level of expertise and commitment to strategic implementation."

The winners of the 2018 Duty of Care Awards will be announced at a ceremony during a Gala Dinner in Chicago on 17 May 2018. To learn more visit www.dutyofcareawards.org

2018 Duty of Care Awards Shortlisted companies and individuals (in alphabetical order in each category)

Communication: Allstate Insurance Company Amgen Arkema Ausenco CJ Group (CJ Cheiljedang) Education New Zealand Ernst Young European Central Bank Global Business Travel Association IAMGOLD Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Murphy Oil Corporation Toyota Tsusho Corporation Walgreen Co. Innovation: Aditya Birla Group Allstate Insurance Company Amec Foster Wheeler Amgen CaixaBank Commonwealth Bank of Australia Everbridge Experian GlaxoSmithKline HSBC Jacobs Engineering McDonald's Germany LLC United Networks Vodafone Voith GmbH Co. KGaA Remote Healthcare: China Machinery Engineering Corporation Exxon Neftegas Limited Shapoorji Pallonji Bumi Armada Offshore Private Huawei China PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara Qinghai Dachadan Mining Limited, Yitai Resources Samsung Engineering Co Ltd Vision Screening Ministries International Africa Seadrill Aviation: Air Transport International American Airlines flydubai Menzies Aviation Virgin Australia Airlines Thought Leadership:



Bosal Business Continuity Institute (BCI) CBM International Enhesa Everbridge Fisher Phillips Global Business Travel Association Jaguar Land Rover JMJ Associates Newmont Mining Corporation Stonewall Equality Ltd Resilient Care:



Andeavor Citibank Education New Zealand Ernst Young Exxon Neftegas Limited FirstRand Bank (PTY) Ltd Harris Corporation Heartland Alliance International KfW Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Nuru International Petronas Carigali Nile Ltd S&P Global Swinerton Voith GmbH Co. KGaA Education:



Global Glimpse Khidmat-e-khalq Foundation LDi Education Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mentone Grammar School Milton Hershey School Nanyang Technological University Nord Anglia Education RMIT University Vietnam Singapore Institute of Management Singapore Management University University of Colorado University of Pennsylvania Washington University Sustainability:



Aditya Birla Group City Developments Limited CJ Group (CJ Cheiljedang) Commonwealth Bank of Australia Enviromena Power Systems First Solar Malaysia Global Edge Group Huawei China IBM Jacobs Engineering Group KHS GmbH SNC-Lavalin Western Union Vodafone Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual):



AHT Insurance Joe Gleason, Director of Risk Management Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Christoph Voegeli, General Manager Gold-Knecht Associates David Gold, International Consultant HSM Tour Security, Brendan Doyle, Risk Manager (Events) Independent Consultant Amanda Lee, Global Duty of Care and Staff Wellbeing Advisor Jacobs Engineering Group Joe Olivarez, VP Global Security Nuru International Brian von Kraus, Security Coordinator Swinerton Lidia Fraser, Project Executive Latin America

The Awards will be preceded by the International SOS Foundation Global Duty of Care Summit, a one-day business conference, tailored specifically for stakeholders involved in mitigating health and security risks of a mobile workforce. Speakers include security, healthcare and compliance leaders from American Airlines, Chubb, Everbridge, GoDaddy, Harris Corporation, Hostage US, Johnson Johnson, Walgreen Co., Walt Disney Parks Resorts, The World Bank Group, KPMG and the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE).

Tickets for this exclusive event are now available at a special Early Bird price for the Gala Awards Dinner, for the Summit or for a combined Summit and Gala Awards Dinner ticket, at https://www.dutyofcareawards.org/summit.

The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of the following organisations in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Gold sponsor), HRG, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Atlas Knowledge, Remote Diagnostic Technologies, Workplace Options, Marsh McLennan CompaniesEverbridge, iRobot and Cigna.

About International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation Ambassadors for Duty of Care has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel. The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/

