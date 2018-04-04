Winners to be announced on 17th May in Chicago
With entries from NGOs to airlines, educational institutions to global corporate programmes, the International SOS Foundation 2018 Duty of Care Awards shortlist is revealed today. This year's theme for the awards is Empowering Sustainability Resilience and attracted over 35% more entries than last year, from 42 countries and 59 sectors. The awards honour best practices in mitigating travel, health and security risks for workers crossing borders or posted in challenging or fragile locations.
Laurent Fourier, Director of the International SOS Foundation, comments, "We are greatly encouraged in our endeavours to further the Duty of Care agenda. We have seen a significant increase in interest and entries in our third year running these prestigious awards. This reflects a growing global drive to improve practices across sectors. 'Sustainability' is one of the three new categories year, and it has been one of the most popular. Year on year, organisations are raising the bar in Duty of Care initiatives. Whether protecting a global workforce of business travellers or workers offshore or in remote locations, our panel of judges1 have been very impressed with the high level of expertise and commitment to strategic implementation."
The winners of the 2018 Duty of Care Awards will be announced at a ceremony during a Gala Dinner in Chicago on 17 May 2018. To learn more visit www.dutyofcareawards.org
2018 Duty of Care Awards Shortlisted companies and individuals (in alphabetical order in each category)
|
Communication:
Allstate Insurance Company
Amgen
Arkema
Ausenco
CJ Group (CJ Cheiljedang)
Education New Zealand
Ernst Young
European Central Bank
Global Business Travel Association
IAMGOLD
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Murphy Oil Corporation
Toyota Tsusho Corporation
Walgreen Co.
|
Innovation:
Aditya Birla Group
Allstate Insurance Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Amgen
CaixaBank
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Everbridge
Experian
GlaxoSmithKline
HSBC
Jacobs Engineering
McDonald's Germany LLC
United Networks
Vodafone
Voith GmbH Co. KGaA
|
Remote Healthcare:
China Machinery Engineering Corporation
Exxon Neftegas Limited
Shapoorji Pallonji Bumi Armada Offshore Private
Huawei China
PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara
Qinghai Dachadan Mining Limited, Yitai Resources
Samsung Engineering Co Ltd
Vision Screening Ministries International Africa
Seadrill
|
Aviation:
Air Transport International
American Airlines
flydubai
Menzies Aviation
Virgin Australia Airlines
|
Thought Leadership:
Bosal
Business Continuity Institute (BCI)
CBM International
Enhesa
Everbridge
Fisher Phillips
Global Business Travel Association
Jaguar Land Rover
JMJ Associates
Newmont Mining Corporation
Stonewall Equality Ltd
|
Resilient Care:
Andeavor
Citibank
Education New Zealand
Ernst Young
Exxon Neftegas Limited
FirstRand Bank (PTY) Ltd
Harris Corporation
Heartland Alliance International
KfW
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Nuru International
Petronas Carigali Nile Ltd
S&P Global
Swinerton
Voith GmbH Co. KGaA
|
Education:
Khidmat-e-khalq Foundation
LDi Education
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Mentone Grammar School
Milton Hershey School
Nanyang Technological University
Nord Anglia Education
RMIT University Vietnam
Singapore Institute of Management
Singapore Management University
University of Colorado
University of Pennsylvania
Washington University
|
Sustainability:
City Developments Limited
CJ Group (CJ Cheiljedang)
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Enviromena Power Systems
First Solar Malaysia
Global Edge Group
Huawei China
IBM
Jacobs Engineering Group
KHS GmbH
SNC-Lavalin
Western Union
Vodafone
|
Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual):
Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Christoph Voegeli, General Manager
Gold-Knecht Associates David Gold, International Consultant
HSM Tour Security, Brendan Doyle, Risk Manager (Events)
Independent Consultant Amanda Lee, Global Duty of Care and Staff Wellbeing Advisor
Jacobs Engineering Group Joe Olivarez, VP Global Security
Nuru International Brian von Kraus, Security Coordinator
Swinerton Lidia Fraser, Project Executive Latin America
The Awards will be preceded by the International SOS Foundation Global Duty of Care Summit, a one-day business conference, tailored specifically for stakeholders involved in mitigating health and security risks of a mobile workforce. Speakers include security, healthcare and compliance leaders from American Airlines, Chubb, Everbridge, GoDaddy, Harris Corporation, Hostage US, Johnson Johnson, Walgreen Co., Walt Disney Parks Resorts, The World Bank Group, KPMG and the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE).
Tickets for this exclusive event are now available at a special Early Bird price for the Gala Awards Dinner, for the Summit or for a combined Summit and Gala Awards Dinner ticket, at https://www.dutyofcareawards.org/summit.
The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of the following organisations in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Gold sponsor), HRG, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Atlas Knowledge, Remote Diagnostic Technologies, Workplace Options, Marsh McLennan CompaniesEverbridge, iRobot and Cigna.
ENDS
About International SOS Foundation
Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation Ambassadors for Duty of Care has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel. The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/
1 Full list of judges can be found here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005803/en/
Contacts:
International SOS
Suzanne Withers
Head of Group PR
T: 0208-762-8494
E: suzanne.withers@internationalsos.com