Götz Fischbeck, Business developer Central Europe Delta EE, discussed with pv magazine at the recent Energy Storage Europe exhibition ways in which storage applications can become smarter in order to better serve the grid and boost the growth of electric vehicles.The use case for residential storage systems is appearing stronger with each passing month as battery prices fall and community platform models become more sophisticated. However, it is in the commercial and industrial (C&I) space where battery systems are beginning to exhibit their true flexibility and functionality, says Götz Fischbeck, ...

