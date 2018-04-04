AAXN Stock Suggesting That $68.00 Is a Viable Price ObjectiveThe markets are currently testing every important and influential level of price support, but whether or not these levels hold is something that will have to be seen. There is one aspect of this market that I am confident in proclaiming and it's that the wild swings that have characterized 2018 are very likely to continue. Until the investment community comes to grips with the notion of higher interest rates and the prospects of a trade war, volatility will remain elevated.These volatile markets can be a reason for discouragement, so in order to combat this, I am making my motif for 2018 that "there is a bull.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...