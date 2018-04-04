WAGE INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving WageWorks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased WageWorks, Inc. ("WageWorks") (NYSE: WAGE) securities between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/wageworks-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in WageWorks' systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective; (2) WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts; (3) WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics; and (4) as a result, WageWorks' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in WageWorks you have until May 8, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/wageworks-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong