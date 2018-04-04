Ontology Announces Cooperation With Sequoia China, Danhua Capital, Matrix Partners China and Zhenfund

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Ontology, a new public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, has formally announced cooperation with venture capital firms Sequoia China, Danhua Capital (DHVC), Matrix Partners China, and ZhenFund, co-initiating the Co-Builder Plan. All the participants of the Co-Builder Plan will build, govern and serve the industry ecosystem together. The partnerships aim to explore application development, outreach, and incubation, and together build a new generation of public blockchain infrastructure and a distributed trust ecosystem to support real business applications and scenarios.

Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform that provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

Speaking on the dawn of the ecosystem incubation with the new partnerships, Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said, "We are very thankful for the support and trust from Sequoia China, DHVC, Matrix Partners China and ZhenFund. We will continue to work on the research and development of blockchain technology and create a world-class blockchain infrastructure and trust-based application ecosystem. In addition, we will persist in finding viable blockchain solutions for different industries."

ShouCheng Zhang, Chairman of DHVC said, "DHVC's mantra 'in math we trust' expresses our trust in mathematics. Trust is the prerequisite to consensus, and Ontology, a new generation public chain infrastructure project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, is the world's first platform to propose a distributed chain network system. It achieves 'last mile technology', making blockchain accessible for all. More importantly, as the core business of Onchain, Ontology has strong technical advantages, a strategic blueprint for high-level development, and a deep understanding of business requirements, making it the representative of a China-led blockchain project with a clear development plan. DHVC very much hopes to empower China's blockchain industry and looks forward to working with Ontology to together promote the global voice of China's blockchain industry and build a bridge of trust between the physical world and the digital world to make our world a better and fairer place."

In regard to the strategic cooperation with Ontology, a partner from Sequoia China said, "Blockchain is currently at a very early stage and there are still many application opportunities in commercial scenarios to be realized. The Ontology team is committed to building key blockchain infrastructure for commercial adoption, and with this they are bringing blockchain technology to practical commercial applications. The Ontology team has a rich accumulation of blockchain technology and business experience, which allow them to provide their partners and customers with comprehensive support."

Harry Man, Partner of Matrix Partners China, noted that the collision between the traditional internet and blockchain technology is a global trend. The enhancement of the original internet model with blockchain can make business operations more flexible and able to respond quickly to the changes in market demand. The biggest challenge for blockchain is to achieve truly decentralized trust techniques through different consensus models. Man added, "We are very optimistic that Ontology will continue to build the infrastructure and gateway for a truly global digital identity. Matrix Partners China, along with other investors and partners, aim to help Ontology expand their community and ecosystem via blockchain innovation."

