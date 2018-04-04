

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 03-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,480,609.69 11.9828



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,256,525.24 16.8082



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,333,193.85 20.9316



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,565,629.42 19.5656



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 03/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,415,450.45 10.8309



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7325000 USD 79,685,951.02 10.8786



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,062,669.72 12.6173



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 420,069.80 13.9977



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 547,356.49 16.1925



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 15,834,082.53 16.4032



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,763,922.91 10.9125



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 54,024,136.78 17.0746



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 46,242,298.37 18.9061



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,011,435.63 17.3801



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,463,021.62 14.7455



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 03/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,956,644.86 15.2179



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 590192 EUR 9,770,833.88 16.5553



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 841,346.07 18.3364



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 3,999,717.29 16.284



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,563,561.80 10.3893



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 289,230.26 18.2641



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,142,252.62 20.2099



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,477,584.86 20.7076



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 03/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,462,711.69 18.4678



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,770,973.57 18.4671



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,521,457.34 13.2296



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,160,216.96 19.0012



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,548,784.99 16.3291



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,829,330.24 10.9985



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 56,951,714.64 20.4594



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 12475169 USD 204,319,714.51 16.3781



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,617,043.74 17.6655



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,371,880.25 5.2046



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1766445 USD 32,391,968.16 18.3374



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 389,030.72 15.7038



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,261,047.12 14.0068



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 401,768.83 17.7853



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 327,799.35 20.4875



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,252,130.90 20.9438



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,598,194.53 19.3818



