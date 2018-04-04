Ravi Kailas, chairman of Indian wind power firm Myrtah Energy (MEL), is making a push to take the AIM-quoted group private with a cash bid of 45p per share. Kailas' vehicle Raksha Energy, which already owns 57.9% of Myrtah's issued share capital, tabled a proposal to purchase the outstanding shares at a 64% premium to the group's closing price on Tuesday - a move that has been backed by Mytrah's independent directors. Mytrah shares have slumped of late, despite a drastically increased level of ...

