Growth in the US services sector slowed a little in March, according to figures released on Wednesday. The Institute for Supply Management's index of non-manufacturing fell to 58.8 from 59.5 in February, missing expectations for a reading of 59.0. Still, this marked the 98th month in a row that the services sector grew. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below signals contraction. The non-manufacturing business activity index slipped to 60.6 from 62.8 in February, while the ...

