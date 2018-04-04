Regulatory News:

Having received the approval of the competent antitrust authorities, the Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) announced today the closing of its transaction with Daimler Mobility Services on the sale of its 25% stake in car2go Europe GmbH.

The completion of the sale of the 25% interest in car2go Europe GmbH will generate a pre-tax gain of 70 million euros which will be accounted for in the company's Q1 results.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

Further details on our website:

europcar-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005871/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Press relations

Nathalie Poujol /Marie-Anne Bénardais

+33 1 30 44 98 82

europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

or

Europcar / Investor relations

Olivier Gernandt

+33 1 30 44 91 44

olivier.gernandt@europcar.com

or

Elan Edelman

+33 1 86 21 51 56 +33 1 86 21 50 38

europcar@elanedelman.com