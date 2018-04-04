SI Systems Partners with Tompkins Robotics to Create the Fastest Most Flexible Robotic Order Fulfillment Automation Solutions

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / SI Systems, a global provider of the fastest and most proven picking robots for order fulfillment and kitting is pleased to announce its partnership with Tompkins Robotics, a division of Tompkins International. The partnership was formed to create faster, space optimized 'no pick labor required' solutions designed to outperform Amazon in the emerging uni-channel fulfillment ecosystem.

The Robotic A-Frame picks up to 2000 orders/ up to 36,000 items per hour

SI Systems is combining the broadest portfolio of Robotic A-Frame dispensing technologies with Tompkins Robotics cutting edge t-Sort robots and adding to it over 50 years of optimized order flow experience. These solutions can be up and running in weeks and reconfigured throughout a shift. This short implementation cycle time is a credit to the engineered in flexibility of the Robotic A-Frame and t-Sort. The systems are shipped ready to pick 36,000 units/hour with the ability to efficiently sort to 100's of destinations. This partnership promises clients a fast return on investment (ROI) and is a cost-effective means to reduce labor, improve accuracy and extended order cut-off times. Retailers and brands will also appreciate the solutions' compact footprint. These units can even be utilized in back store areas and easily moved into position for short fulfillment runs.

'We are very excited to partner with Tompkins on this exciting endeavor,' said Sham Gad, President and CEO of SI Systems. 'The combination of SI's robotic dispensing technology along with the technology of Tompkins Robotics t-Sort system will undoubtedly provide a flexible and affordable robotic fulfillment solutions in support of operations large and small. The automated supply chain is no longer an option, but a necessity to support today's same day and next day customer service level demands. The SI Systems and Tompkins solution creates a compelling, cost-cutting, Amazon beating solution.'

'Tompkins Robotics is pleased to be a part of this unique and truly innovative integration of cutting-edge robotics solutions,' said Mike Futch, President of Tompkins Robotics. 'This is an exciting time as robotic solutions become a reality in order fulfillment facilities.'

'Combining t-Sort with SI robotic dispensing technology provides significant reductions in investment and operating costs for both brands and retailers either in their own facility via Tompkins Robotics or in a MonarchFx facility. A demo system is currently installed in the Tompkins International Emerging Technology Center in Orlando, Florida for interested parties to visit,' stated Jim Tompkins, CEO of Tompkins International.

About SI Systems:

SI Systems has been providing world class automated robotic A-frames and material handling systems to order fulfillment, distribution center, warehouse, manufacturing and assembly operations for over 50 years. Our products and services include Systems Robotic dispensing, A-Frames, towlines, software and a full suite of engineering and integration services. SI Systems has developed and optimized the automation needs of clients all over the world. For more information, please visit www.sihs.com or contact us at ROI@sihs.com

About Tompkins International:

A supply chain consulting and implementation firm that maximizes supply chain performance and value creation. We enable clients to be more profitable and valuable, while also becoming more agile, flexible, and adaptive to the marketplace. Tompkins collaborates with client teams to develop improved operations strategies, supply chain planning, and execution across all the Mega Processes of supply chains (PLAN-BUY-MAKE-MOVE-DISTRIBUTE-SELL). Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and has offices throughout North America and in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.tompkinsinc.com.

