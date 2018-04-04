Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, announces that it has successfully closed the transaction to acquire Eichrom Laboratoires ("Eichrom"), a key player in radioactivity and asbestos testing.

Eichrom is a sister Company of the well-known Eichrom Technologies, the first company to develop and commercialise extraction chromatographic resins, an essential reagent for identifying and quantifying radioactive elements precisely and quickly. Eichrom Technologies resins are used worldwide by all radioactivity testing laboratories.

Eichrom has long-standing relationships with all nuclear industry stakeholders and major players in France. Its comprehensive portfolio of analytical testing services enables the monitoring of drinking water and food, of the environmental surroundings of nuclear power plants and the decommissioning of nuclear sites. Eichrom performs radioactivity, chemical and asbestos analyses on radioactive or potentially-radioactive samples, providing a "one-stop testing shop" to players in the nuclear industry. The company is located near Rennes in the west of France. Eichrom is ISO 17025 accredited by the Comité français d'accréditation (COFRAC), a member of the globally-recognized International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). It employs 57 staff and generated revenues close to EUR 4m in 2017.

The acquisition of Eichrom expands Eurofins' portfolio of analytical testing services, which will now offer a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art testing services to a broad range of customers involved in the nuclear industry.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are pleased to welcome Eichrom, an entrepreneurial company, to Eurofins' family of businesses. With this acquisition, in addition to its activities in this field in Japan, the USA and the Nordic countries, Eurofins becomes a key player in radioactivity testing and offers its clients a broad and comprehensive testing portfolio. We look forward to strengthening Eichrom portfolio and operating footprint by providing them access to the full range of services and capabilities of the Eurofins Group as well as access to the Group's clients."

