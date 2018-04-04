- Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics enter into a global license and collaboration agreement in immuno-oncology to develop OSE-172, a novel checkpoint inhibitor antibody targeting myeloid lineage cells
- Assuming all milestones are met, OSE stands to receive more than €1.1 billion
- OSE-172, an anti-SIRP-alpha monoclonal antibody, is currently in late stage preclinical development with potential in various cancers
- With this collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim strengthens a core pillar of its cancer immunology and immune modulation strategy focusing on novel approaches to treat cancer
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies, today announced a collaboration and exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop OSE-172, a SIRP-alpha antagonist targeting myeloid lineage cells.
SIRP-alpha is a receptor expressed by myeloid lineage cells such as Dendritic Cells (DCs), tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs). In targeting SIRP- alpha, OSE-172 prevents the ligand CD47 from binding to and triggering the cellular inhibitory effects of SIRP-alpha. OSE-172 has the potential to enhance anti-tumor immunity by improving T cell activity through enhancement of DC antigen presentation functionality, potentiating the phagocytic and inflammatory properties of macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and enabling differentiation of MDSCs to an effector state.
"This partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim is a real recognition of the value of our innovative approach to treating cancer and will create an exciting new alliance to fuel the phase 1 development of OSE-172," said Dr. Dominique Costantini, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics. "Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise and insights will be invaluable as we step up the clinical development and work to commercialize this new treatment paradigm."
"We are excited to partner with OSE Immunotherapeutics to develop this promising, novel cancer immunotherapy," said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., Global Head Cancer Immunology Immune Modulation Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. "A key area of focus is the identification of drugs that target myeloid cell immune regulatory receptors of which SIRP-alpha is a leading example. We are dedicated to developing ground-breaking, first-in-class therapies that can transform the lives of patients and help win the fight against cancer."
Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired the global rights to develop, register and commercialize OSE-172, a monoclonal antibody targeting SIRP-alpha which is expressed in myeloid lineage cells, as part of their continued commitment to research and innovation in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, OSE Immunotherapeutics will receive a €15 million upfront payment from Boehringer Ingelheim, and potential additional short-term milestones of up to €15 million upon initiation of a phase 1 clinical study. OSE Immunotherapeutics stands to receive more than €1.1 billion upon reaching pre-specified development, commercialization and sales milestones, plus royalties on worldwide net sales.
