MarijuanaWerx.com: The MarijuanaWerx Cannabis Business Directory Adds The Investors Corner For Pot Stock Investors

ASBURY PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / MarijuanaWerx.com is becoming a top online destination for business-to-business connections in the legal cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. MarijuanaWerx publishes a cannabis business directory including categories for everything from payment processing, cannabis business lawyers, security and transportation, lab testing, legal compliance, production and more. A recently added section called the 'Investors Corner' spotlights publicly traded cannabis stocks, see here https://marijuanawerx.com/.

The MarijuanaWerx Cannabis Business Directory offers free listings to virtually every category in the legal marijuana business. Basic Listings are free and Enhanced Listings are available for a small fee. Additionally, publicly traded cannabis related business can add their company to the 'Investors Corner' which can function as a Business Profile Page with content, videos and other relevant information about the listing company.

Speculative interest in publicly traded cannabis stocks is enormous. As of the past month, publicly traded Canadian marijuana stocks have a collective valuation of over $30 billion. To put that in perspective that's about half the total valuation of all Canadian gold mining stocks. And it's not just individual investors taking positions. The beer and wind giant Constellation Brands (STZ) recently invested $191 million for a 10% equity stake in Canopy Growth, a diversified Canadian cannabis company that trades on the Toronto Exchange. Although legal weed in the U.S. is just emerging in various states, cannabis sales in the United States has already hit about $50 billion compared with about $60 billion for wine and $75 billion for tobacco products. According to Barron's, Constellation recently told stock analysts that global sales of marijuana products may reach $200 billion within 15 years.

There is also a section on MarijuanaWerx.com for industry related domain name aftermarket sales for high-level domains in the hemp, pure CBD, medical and recreational marijuana niches. There are currently a number of listings for top-level domains for sale.

The site also features business profile pages for a number of cannabis brands and products as well as reviews of CBD products. Visitors to MarijuanaWerx can read information about cannabis brands such as Willie Nelsons Willie's Reserve and Tommy Chong Chong's Choice as well as CBD brands such as CBDPure, Charlottes Web CBD, and CBDPet. There are many other categories for related businesses and organizations such as The Hemp Industries Association (HIA), the Canada Cannabis Association and more, with new profiles being added regularly.

About MarijuanaWerx.com

MarijuanaWerx.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website based in Asbury Park, New Jersey in the USA featuring a business-to-business cannabis directory, the cannabis 'Investors Corner' spotlighting publicly traded marijuana stocks, legal cannabis product brand profiles as well as brand profiles of many legal marijuana related businesses including seed companies, labs, marketing firms, law firms specializing in the cannabis industry, dispensaries, financing companies and much more. MarijuanaWerx.com is not a store and does not sell products.

