Regulatory News:

GETLINK (Paris:GET):

The Group wishes to inform its shareholders that the combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 18 April 2018, at 10 am (French time), à la Cité des Echanges, 40, rue Eugène Jacquet, 59700 Marcq-en-Baroeul, France.

The preliminary Notice of Meeting was published in the French Bulletin of Legal Notices (BALO) on 26 February 2018 and the Notice of Meeting was published in the BALO on 26 March 2018.

The formalities for attending and voting at the meeting are contained in the two notices. In accordance with the relevant legal provisions, the preparatory documents and information relating to the meeting are available to shareholders at the company's registered office during office hours and can be consulted on the company's website at the following web address:

https://www.getlinkgroup.com/uk/shareholders-and-investors/general-meetings/2018-AGM/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005925/en/

Contacts:

GETLINK

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

or

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

or

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

or

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com