London's FTSE 250 was down 0.7% to 19,257.42 in afternoon trade on Wednesday amid worries about a trade war between the US and China. Polypipe, a manufacturer of piping, plumbing and draining systems, was the standout gainer as the company's chairman and chief executive bought a total of 140,000 shares. Chairman Ron Marsh bought 100,000 shares while CEO Martin Payne bought 40,000 shares. Following the acquisition, they hold an interest of 275,000 and 109,726 shares, respectively. Engineering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...