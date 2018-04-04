US stocks fell sharply after the opening bell on Wednesday as trade war concerns reared their head again, sending the Dow's constituent components down across the board as America and China's 'tit-for-tat' intensified. At 1500 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were down 1.56% and 1.25%, respectively, while the S&P 500 was 1.12% weaker. The downbeat opening call came as China revealed a fresh round of tariffs on 106 US goods including soybeans, cars, aircraft and chemicals, just ...

