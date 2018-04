Ashtead Group PLC

Directorate Change

4 April 2018

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Change

Ashtead Group plc announces the appointment of Michael Pratt as a director with effect from 1st April 2018

Ashtead confirms there are no disclosures required under the Listing Rules in respect of Michael Pratt

Contact:

Eric Watkins - Ashtead Group: 0207 726 9700