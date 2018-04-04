Solar Backsheet Market Worth 2.40 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Solar Backsheet Market by Type (Fluoropolymer and Non-Fluoropolymer), Application (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Military), Installation (Roof-Mounted, Ground-Mounted, and Floating Power Plant), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.71 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.40 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.02%, from 2018 to 2023. This market growth is driven by increasing global solar PV installations as well as policy support from governments to enable the adoption of renewable technologies. Another factor driving the demand for solar backsheet is the need to reduce carbon emissions.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 69 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Solar Backsheet Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/solar-backsheet-market-214002611.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The utility application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Solar Backsheet Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The utility segment is expected to have the largest Solar Backsheet Market share, by application, from 2018 to 2023. This segment is driven mainly by the global increase in installations of solar power plants, both for utility and distributed power generation applications, to meet the global power demand.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=214002611

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Solar Backsheet Market.

In this report, the Solar Backsheet Market has been analyzed with respect to 4 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market, by region, during the forecast period. This is due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is heavily investing in solar PV to reduce carbon emissions and fulfill its power needs. The other key markets in Asia Pacific are India, South Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 50% of the Solar Backsheet Market in 2017. North America is expected to be the second fastest-growing market for solar backsheets.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Solar Backsheet Market including Cybrid (China), Jolywood (China), Coveme (Italy), Krempel (Germany), and Hangzhou First (China).

Know more about the Solar Backsheet Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/solar-backsheet-market-214002611.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets