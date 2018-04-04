Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2018) - EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE MKT: EMX) ("EMX") announces that it has filed its 2017 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). EMX's Form 20-F is available for viewing on the Company's website at www.EMXRoyalty.com under the heading "Investors" and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, shareholders may receive a printed copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements, or its complete Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request to the Corporate Secretary at Suite 501 - 543 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1X8, Canada.

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX receiving pre-production payments and retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its royalty generation initiatives with royalty acquisitions and strategic investments.

