Orpea SA: Post Stabilisation Notice

PUTEAUX, France, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EURONEXT PARIS:ORP
HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Orpea SA
|Guarantor (if any):
|na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 400,000,000
|Description:
|2.625% due 10th March 2025
|Offer price:
|99.238
|Stabilising Managers:
|BNP, Credit Agricole, HSBC
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
