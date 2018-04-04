Orpea SA: Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Orpea SA



Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 400,000,000 Description: 2.625% due 10th March 2025 Offer price: 99.238 Stabilising Managers: BNP, Credit Agricole, HSBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

