The latest market research report by Technavio on the global citrus fruit coatings marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global citrus fruit coatings market by product, including wax, shellac, and wax and shellac and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global citrus fruit coatings market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Advantages of fruit coatings: a major market driver

Rising number of postharvest diseases: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global citrus fruit coatings market with 38% share in 2017

In 2017, wax segment held the highest market share of nearly 60%

Fruit coatings are used to restore fruits' natural coating and essential functions from dehydration. Fruit coatings involve several postharvest conventional and organically approved processing solutions. Vegetable waxes such as carnauba, animal-based waxes like shellac, or mineral and synthetic waxes are some of the popular fruit coatings. High-quality and durable fruit coatings help in maintaining the freshness of fruits till they reach the end marketplace as well as improving the appearance of fruits and in replacing the natural wax that might have been removed during the washing process.

In recent times, the number of postharvest diseases in citrus fruits is increasing. By applying coatings like wax on the fresh produce, such diseases can be avoided. Postharvest diseases of citrus fruits can lead to significant losses during storage and transportation. In developing and non-developed countries, inadequate storage facilities and improper transport and handling lead to high losses being incurred. Postharvest diseases are managed principally by the application of harmful synthetic fungicides.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "The increasing health hazards and environmental pollution owing to chemical usage have demanded the development of alternative strategies for the control of postharvest citrus diseases. Microbial antagonists, natural plant-derived products, and safe compounds like organic waxes are used to manage postharvest diseases and are suitable to replace synthetic fungicides, which are either banned or recommended for limited use. However, the use of such alternatives may not always provide commercially acceptable control of postharvest citrus diseases when compared with that obtained using synthetic fungicides."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, EMEA led the global citrus fruit coatings market, followed by APAC and the Americas in 2017. By 2022, EMEA is expected to continue dominating the market, however, it will witness a decline in market share along with the Americas. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

