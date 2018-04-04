QuadReal Property Group Welcomes Global Cities Expert Rosemary Feenan as EVP, Research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QuadReal Property Group announced today that Rosemary Feenan, a worldwide authority on the social, technological and economic changes that are reshaping the built environment, will join QuadReal Property Group on May 7thas Executive Vice President, Research. She will focus on strategic research and analysis to support QuadReal's international investment objectives.

Ms. Feenan was most recently Director of the Global Research Programmes at JLL, one of the world's largest publicly traded commercial real estate brokerage firms. In her role at JLL, Ms. Feenan concentrated on urbanization, changes in city competitiveness and the impact of technological advances on real estate.

"The QuadReal family is excited to welcome Rosemary Feenan," said Dennis Lopez, CEO, QuadReal. "Rosemary is an industry thought leader on key issues that impact city dynamics such as globalization, urbanization, density and demographics. Her expertise places QuadReal at the forefront of understanding how social, business and sustainability trends will impact urban environments. This is in strong alignment with QuadReal's investment strategy, which targets Global Cities."

Ms. Feenan is a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), a Trustee of the Centre for Cities and sits on the World Economic Forum's Future of Cities and Urbanisation Council. Ms. Feenan is a frequent speaker at international conferences including the MIT Global Real Estate Forum and AFIRE's European Conference (2017). She presents at ULI events around the world, moderated JLL's inaugural event at Davos in 2016 and speaks every year at MIPIM, a leading international real estate conference. She holds a Master's in Environmental Planning from Nottingham University.

"Around the world, cities are evolving at an unprecedented pace, undergoing profound change as technology, new and different business models and the circular and sharing economies impact the way we live and work," said Ms. Feenan. "In this role at QuadReal, I look forward to leading the research effort to anticipate the consequences of these changes and to identifying new investment opportunities in property types, cities and operational platforms."

"Rosemary has been an outstanding leader of our Global Research team and a widely admired ambassador for JLL, travelling the world to deliver her trademark hi-tech insight-packed presentations," said Richard Bloxam, JLL Global Executive Board member and Global Head of Capital Markets. "We wish her every success in her new role and look forward to working with her as a client."

Working out of QuadReal's Vancouver headquarters, Ms. Feenan is the latest addition to the company's accomplished group of proven industry leaders, representing decades of combined experience and expertise in QuadReal's key global markets. Today, the QuadReal portfolio is diversified by sector and location with real estate assets in New York, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai and Vancouver, among other Global Cities.

For more information on QuadReal, please see quadreal.com .

About QuadReal

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QuadReal Property Group is a Canadian real estate investment, development and management company operating on a global scale. The company's $24.5 billion portfolio spans 23 Global Cities across 17 countries. Owned by BCI, one of Canada's largest institutional investors, QuadReal was established to manage its real estate investment portfolio. QuadReal aims to deliver prudent growth and strong investment returns, and to create and sustain environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

