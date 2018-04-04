The global commercial aircraft engine start system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006047/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft engine start system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global commercial aircraft engine start system market by aircraft type, including narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jet. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: advancement in gas turbine engine technology

Aircraft operators are inclined towards engines that exhibit increased fuel efficiency as fuel contributes to more than one-third of the operational cost. They also prefer engines that can save their maintenance costs on overhaul services. The advent of technological advancements in the aerospace industry has led to the development of reliable engines that can offer both increased fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance cost.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for aerospace componentsresearch, "Engine manufacturers are replacing the age-old engines with new-generation engines. Changing of engines require changing its engine start system. Such replacement programs will increase the consumption of engine start systems and drive the market growth."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: operation efficiency of engine start system increased with advancements in sensor technology

Modern aircraft engines come with several sensors that are used for measuring the real-time operational parameters to monitor and control engine health. Most of these control sensors provide signals to the cockpit display that informs the pilot about engine condition and alerts the requirement of more/less power. There has been an increase in accuracy and reliability of sensors working in the real-time environment due to several advancements in the sensor technology.

Market challenge: technical malfunctions associated with engine and start systems

Advanced processes such as 3D printing along with materials like ceramic matrix composites are being used to develop the engines and components of new-generation aircraft. The new components help in reducing weight than conventional components, which helps in reducing engine's fuel consumption and carbon emissions. These engines are extensively tested before they are delivered to the aircraft OEM.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006047/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com