

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks fell for a second day as global investors were rattled by concerns of a trade war between economic superpowers the U.S. and China.



The Swiss Market Index slipped 77.24 points to 8,553, nearing a low for 2018.



Thomas Schmidheiny of Lafarge Holcim will step down from its board at its 2018 annual general meeting. Former Lafarge Chairman and Chief Executive Bertrand Collomb are also leaving.



Jungfraubahn Holding AG reported a profit of 41.6 million Swiss francs in 2017.



Swiss Re confirmed discussions of a minority investment by SoftBank in Swiss Re.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX