

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose slightly Wednesday amid mixed U.S. economic news and the threat of a trade war between the U.S. and China.



June gold ends up 0.2% at $1,340.20/oz.



The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a rebound in factory orders in the month of February.



Factory orders jumped by 1.2 percent in February after tumbling by a revised 1.3 percent in January.



Economists had expected factory orders to surge up by 1.7 percent.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in activity in the U.S. service sector in the month of March.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dipped to 58.8 in March from 59.5 in February, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 59.0.



Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said employment surged up by 241,000 jobs in March after jumping by an upwardly revised 246,000 jobs in February.



