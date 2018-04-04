Around 20 GW of PV projects were initially competing in the contest. PV was again the source with the largest share, accounting for around 80% of total assigned capacity. Final average price for the solar technology was 117 BRL ($35.2)/MWh.Brazil's government-run energy agency, Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE) and the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) have allocated around 806.6 MW of PV capacity in the A-4 energy auction that was held today. Overall, approximately 1 GW of renewable energy capacity was assigned in the auction, including 114.4 MW of wind power, 61.8 MW of thermal capacity ...

