The latest market research report by Technavio on the global commercial jar blender marketpredicts a CAGR of above 7% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial jar blender market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global commercial jar blender market by product (commercial jar blenders for food, commercial jar blenders for drinks, and commercial jar blenders for food and drinks), by end-user (restaurants, clubs, bars, pubs, hotels, hospitals, government institutions, juice shops, smoothie shops, and cafes), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global commercial jar blender market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Need for proper mixing of food ingredients: a major market driver

Growing number of commercial jar blenders with superior blending features: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global commercial jar blender market with 42% share in 2017

In 2017, the commercial jar blenders for food segment held the highest market share of nearly 57%

In the foodservice industry, the two main factors that affect the taste of the final dish are selecting the right amount of ingredients and proper mixing of the ingredients. If the ingredients are not mixed properly, food will not look attractive, nor the taste is uniform in nature. Manual ways for mixing ingredients lacks consistency and operational efficiency which makes commercial jar blenders the preferred choice. They properly mix the food ingredients, thereby providing the texture, appearance, and taste to the final dish.

Commercial jar blenders also provide consistency in mixing and high operational efficiency. They ensure that physical characteristics of the final product such as viscosity and density remain within the desired parameter. The various functionalities such as variable speed controls or adjustable RPM controls, built-in pulsing feature for chopping and mixing, and specially designed blades for mixing are integrated into a commercial jar blender to ensure the quality of the final product.

Players in the market are offering commercial jar blenders with superior features to ensure better and precise blending and consistency. For instance, Vitality4Life's model, BioChef Living Food Blender, has patented the LCD temperature gauge display to measure the temperature inside the blender while in operation. It aids in the prevention of burning of nutrients and enzymes in food. The product also comes with a six-pronged blade system with two central prongs facing upwards to ensure precise breaking up of fibrous vegetables such as spinach while blending.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Players in the market offer various products that come with unique features. The Blendtec model, CONNOISSEUR 825, has an ultra-high-speed motor that can generate 3.8 peak hp to blend hard food items. It uses a blunt safety blade, which is 10 times stronger than traditional blades. Such features increase the blending quality as well as the durability of the product."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global commercial jar blender market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. The high adoption rate of the commercial jar blender is one of the major driving factors for the market. The increase in demand for drinks such as smoothies and the expansion of end-users, in countries where such end users did not have a large presence, will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Product features that increase user efficiencies such as the use of heavy-duty motors and company-designed blending blades will also affect market growth.

