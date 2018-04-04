New Company Using Blockchain Technology Launches in Asia

LOHAS Pro, a technology innovation company opening offices in Japan, announced today its plan to launch a new community implementing blockchain technologies that revolutionizes the consumer purchasing model with online and brick-and-mortar retail stores while providing a direct financial incentive benefiting both consumers and retailers. This exciting new consumer purchasing monetization business model will be available soon at major retailers throughout Asia. The initial roll-out launch is underway in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Under the slogan 'Spending is Mining,' LOHAS Pro turns consumption into direct financial rewards for consumers and their purchases. LOHAS Pro is implementing a revolutionary paradigm whereby consumption is used for cryptographic mining. The LOHAS Pro specialized consumer financial rewards program provides a direct financial incentive for day-to-day expenditures benefiting both consumers and retailers. The company has an existing network of retailers, merchants, and shops that are being integrated into the LOHAS Pro community. LOHAS Pro has an aggressive marketing and rollout schedule to increase the number of retailers and consumer participants amongst their membership ecosystem. Interested parties seeking additional information can register on the website at www.LOHASPro.com.

Marketing Director of LOHAS Pro, Jeff Hsu stated, "We are excited to announce LOHAS Pro as people are more accepting of digital currency technologies to reach personal financial freedom. Our team is dedicated to the blockchain revolution with our membership network of retailers, consumers, and stakeholders validating transactions throughout the ecosystem."

LOHAS Pro is developing a custom blockchain technology to issue LOHAS Pro tokens (LHS), enabling consumer to track their spending and generate rewards for their day-to-day shopping, dining, and consumer goods purchases. This model is a paradigm shift resulting in additional purchasing power and a token monetization bank to increase consumer wealth through a specialized cryptocurrency solution. The company has focused resources to recruit regional and local community-based master miners integrating direct marketing and grass roots organic growth. This expands the monetization of members' token benefits for their referral networks, friends, and participants.

About LOHAS Pro

LOHAS Pro is developing a customized blockchain technology in support of its community members to address transaction speed, security, and reliability. LOHAS Pro helps consumers track their habits, incentivizes all participants within the network for their spending actions, and rewards each member within the specific-built ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006093/en/

Contacts:

LOHAS Pro

Amy Ng, PR@lohaspro.com

Communication Director

www.lohaspro.com