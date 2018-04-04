The global aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market by aircraft type, including commercial aircraft, business jet, and military aircraft. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: need for thrust reverser to tackle adverse climatic conditions during landing

Thrust reversers act as an additional braking system during the failure of the main breaks during landing. They prove to be beneficial on slippery and wet runways. In case of aborted landings and takeoffs, they provide safety and control margins. Thrust reversers are not effective in reducing the stopping distance on dry runways, however, they significantly increase the braking effectiveness on contaminated runways.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for aerospace componentsresearch, "Thrust reversers effectiveness is the highest at high speeds and are deployed soon after touchdown. Reverse thrust is usually employed at the request of ground controllers, and the amount of thrust applied depends on the pilots. However, it is not an airline operating policy. Thrust reverser system is applied for a very short duration when compared with the aircraft's overall operation. It has a significant impact on weight, nacelle design, performance of the aircraft, and overall maintenance expenses."

Market trend: additive manufacturing for thrust reverser actuation system components

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a process in which successive layers of materials, either in a powdered or liquid form, are added and then solidified to develop a component. This method enables the manufacturers to produce intricately shaped and lightweight components. When compared with traditional manufacturing methods, additive manufacturing allows cost-effective and easy manufacture of parts and components while permitting quick design and rapid alteration of internal features of components. Benefits of using 3D printing in the aerospace industry are reduction in assembly time, material wastage, and general costs. The implementation of 3D printing in aerospace manufacturing is expected to ensure long-term sustainability while assuring upgrades in the overall performance of an aircraft.

Market challenge: delay in delivery due to technical glitches

Manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are pressurized to meet the increasing demand and rapid delivery times and resolve budget constraints due to the rise in technological advances and increased use of enhanced systems. Major airlines are increasing their orders for new aircraft and refurbishing old fleets owing to the growing passenger traffic. Emerging economies such as the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, and APAC are growing at a fast pace. This will result in new and bigger cities and an increase in commercial and business travel. Aircraft orders are further expected to increase due to the growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and the aging condition of existing fleets. Rapid changes and exponential growth can also lead to a negative effect on the quality of aircraft parts and components.

