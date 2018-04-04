Technavio market research analysts forecast the global fatigue testing machine market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006103/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fatigue testing machine market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global fatigue testing machine market into the following applications (automotive industry, aerospace industry, composites industry, and medical industry) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for fatigue testing machine from the automotive industry as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global fatigue testing machine market:

Increasing demand for fatigue testing machine from the automotive industry

The automobile sector uses a number of materials such as rubber, plastic, metals, and alloys to produce vehicles. All these materials go through multiple cycles of loading and stresses. These steps may damage or fail the material. Fatigue testing machines are used in order to determine the durability of materials. These machines form an essential part in the automotive industry of estimating the fatigue life of production materials. These machines are crucial to produce vehicles in the automotive industry.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for engineering tools, "Each material undergoes component-wise and structural fatigue testing to understand the behavior of the substance individually and as structural units. In automotive production, there are specific fatigue testing machines used for each material. High-frequency fatigue testing machines are used in the automotive sector. With the advent of just in time processing in manufacturing plants, automotive companies are transitioning to ultra-high frequency fatigue testing machines, which can decrease the turnaround time to an extent."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global fatigue testing machine market segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global fatigue testing machine market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 37%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the rapid growth of key end-user industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and medical. Such industries are expected to drive demand for fatigue testing machines in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006103/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com