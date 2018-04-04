Technavio's latest market research report on the global high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global high-fructose corn syrup market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5%during the forecast period. The growing applications of high fructose corn syrup is a major factor driving the market's growth.

High-fructose corn syrup are used in different kinds of products. Segments such as food and beverages, personal care products, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, extensively use high-fructose corn syrup. In the food segment, HFCS is used in dairy products, baked food, confectioneries, and other manufactured foods. They are also mixed with beverages such as powdered drinks, sports and energy drinks, carbonated drinks, hot beverages, ready-to-drink beverages, and others. In countries such as the US, China, and India, HFCS is added in alcoholic beverages.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of organic sweeteners as one of the key emerging trends driving the global high-fructose corn syrup market:

Development of organic sweeteners

There is an increasing preference for organic sweeteners among consumers to ensure consumption of safe and superior-quality sweeteners and combat the side effects of artificial sweeteners. Organic sweeteners like organic stevia, organic sugar, and organic honey are easily available in the market. Organic stevia contains no glycemic impact, is calorie-free, and also regulates blood-sugar levels and has no artificial substances. It can be used while cooking and in beverages. Sweeteners made of organic stevia consists of low quantity of carbohydrates and has a high degree of digestive tolerance. They are tooth and diabetic friendly.

"Several players in the market offer organic sweeteners. Organic coconut sugar, organic coconut palm sugar, organic raw blue agave, and date sugar are different forms of organic sugars available in the market. Organic honey also has multiple health benefits and contains several nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties. Organic honey is processed without using excessive heat to maintain its natural properties and is prepared under stringent regulations. HFCS is considered to be a cheaper alternative to beet or cane sugar and are produced in huge quantities. It is processed with chemicals and artificial additives, which pose as a serious threat to market in the near future," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on non-alcoholic beverage

Global high-fructose corn syrup market segmentation

This market research report segments the global high-fructose corn syrup market into the following applications (food and beverage and other) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 74% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global high-fructose corn syrup market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 47%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market, while APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate.

