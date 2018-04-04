REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Annual Report 2017

Fornebu, Norway - April 4, 2018: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) has published its Annual Report for 2017. The Annual Report is attached hereto.
The report is also available for download on REC Silicon's website: www.recsilicon.com/investors (http://www.recsilicon.com/investors)
For further information, please contact:
Christopher Bowes
Investor Relations
REC Silicon ASA
Phone: +1 509 793 8127
Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com (mailto:chris.bowes@recsilicon.com)
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no (mailto:nils.kjerstad@crux.no)
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire