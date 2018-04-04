REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Annual Report 2017

Fornebu, Norway - April 4, 2018: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) has published its Annual Report for 2017. The Annual Report is attached hereto.

The report is also available for download on REC Silicon's website: www.recsilicon.com/investors (http://www.recsilicon.com/investors)

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Bowes

Investor Relations

REC Silicon ASA

Phone: +1 509 793 8127

Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com (mailto:chris.bowes@recsilicon.com)

Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact Europe

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no (mailto:nils.kjerstad@crux.no)

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

REC Silicon Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2181919/842496.pdf)



