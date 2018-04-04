

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) reportedly plans to end production of the Chevrolet Sonic subcompact car as early as this year.



The Wall Street Journal reported the plans and also said that GM is also considering discontinuing the Chevy Impala in the next few years. Ford is also planning to discontinue the full-size Taurus sedan and subcompact Fiesta.



According to the report, the Detroit auto companies are ditching low-margin cars in favor of sport-utility vehicles as passenger cars have fallen out of favor amid low gasoline prices and efficiency improvements in SUVs.



'As we have said, by 2020 trucks and utilities - including their electrified versions - are going to be almost 90 percent of our volume,' a Ford spokesperson told CNBC. 'Passenger cars, including Fiesta and Taurus, remain an important part of our lineup.'



