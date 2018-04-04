Technavio's latest market research report on the global miso market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006159/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global miso market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global miso market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The increasing soy production is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The increasing soy production around the globe is one of the major growth drivers for the global miso market. Soy is the main raw material used in the production process of miso. During the forecast period, the increasing soy production will help in the growth of the global miso market. In countries such as the US, China, and Canada, soy production has increased. In the US, China, and Canada, soy production increased by about 3%,10%, and 22%, respectively, in 2017 as compared to 2016. Thus, the soy production is expected to remain high during the forecast period and help in the growth of the global miso market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising global vegan population as one of the key emerging trends driving the global miso market:

Rising global vegan population

The rising global vegan population is one of the positive trends influencing the growth of the global miso market. The demand for products based on soybeans such as miso and others are expected to increase due to the rising consumption of products from plants; they are believed to be healthy and rich in nutrients among the vegan population. Globally, there has been an increase in the number of vegan consumers. The primary reason for the high adoption of vegan diet among consumers is the health benefits associated with it. Over the last decade, the number of people opting for vegan diets has increased by about 300%. To attract vegan consumers, foodservice outlets are adding various options to their menu. For example, vegetarian cheese, vegetarian burgers, and vegetarian beverages are some of the food offerings available at such outlets.

"In 2016, in countries such as the UK, there were nearly half a million vegan consumers. Several young consumers in the age group of 15-30 years have started a vegan diet, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period. In the US, several food startups are encouraging the vegan diet. The popularity of vegan diet among consumers is expected to increase due to the rising number of celebrity endorsements for vegan diet," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global miso market segmentation

This market research report segments the global miso market into the following products (white miso, yellow miso, and red miso) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The white miso segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is red miso, which will account for nearly 17% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global miso market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 58%. By 2022, the market share for APAC is expected to decrease whereas, EMEA is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006159/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com