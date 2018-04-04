Technavio market research analysts forecast the global rotorcraft blade system market to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global rotorcraft blade system market into the following applications (civil rotorcraft and military rotorcraft) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the advanced composite materials for improving reliability and durability of rotorcraft blade system monitoring as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global rotorcraft blade system market

Advanced composite materials for improving reliability and durability of rotorcraft blade system

The initial concepts of the rotorcraft blade design and manufacturing have been greatly refined and developed. Along with improved knowledge of aerodynamics and avionics system, composite materials have played a major role in the advancement of design, production, and performance of rotorcraft. Rotorcraft blade was developed from wood and fabric, till 1960. With the advent of metals like aluminum, manufacturers found huge developments in designs such as low cost and ease of manufacturing. On the other hand, metals suffered from low specific modulus and poor fatigue resistance leading to structural problems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for aerospace products, "The implementation of composite materials, such as glass fiber reinforced plastic and carbon fiber reinforced plastic, in rotorcraft blade has enhanced aerodynamic and mechanical properties. These consist of fiber dispersed in a polymer matrix, and both fiber and polymer decide the properties of the material. The matrix ties the fiber materials and directs the external load to distribute on the fiber. Additionally, it controls the crack propagation into the fibers. Fiber materials are ideal for rotorcraft blade applications due to their strength, chemical inertness, and ease of manufacturing."

Global rotorcraft blade system market segmentation

Of the two major applications, the civil rotorcraft segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 57% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing application is military rotorcraft, which will account for nearly 44% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global rotorcraft blade system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%. The rising securing concerns among the nations in the APAC and Americas increased the demand for military rotorcraft. The application of rotorcraft in different commercial applications such as air ambulance and law enforcement has also fueled its demand.

