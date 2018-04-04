

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has hired Google's former head of search and artificial intelligence John Giannandrea.



On Tuesday, Google had announced that John Giannandrea, its SVP of Engineering in charge of search and artificial intelligence, was stepping down. Google appointed veteran programmer Jeff Dean as the new head of the company's artificial intelligence unit, while Ben Gomes, who joined Google in 2000, will head Search unit.



Apple has hired Giannandrea to lead the company's 'machine learning and A.I. Strategy.' He will report directly to CEO Tim Cook.



'Our technology must be infused with the values we all hold dear,' Cook said in an email to staff members obtained by The New York Times. 'John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal.'



Giannandrea had joined Google in 2010 after the company acquired his startup Metaweb Technologies. He helped Google push artificial intelligence throughout Google's products, including internet search and digital assistant Google Assistant.



